Bears season ticket prices to rise significantly for the 2024 regular season

In a letter to Bears season ticket holders, Bears CEO/President Kevin Warren announced that the team's season ticket prices will increase for the 2024 season.

"As part of our 2024 planning, we have spent the last few months evaluating our season ticket prices and the market considerations that factor into our business decisions," Warren wrote. "With careful thought and analysis, our 2024 season ticket package price will increase on average by 8.0%, with increases ranging from 6.2% to 11.3%."

This is the second increase in season ticket prices for the Bears in the past four seasons. Here are the percentage increases season-by-season over the last four years.

2021: No increase

2022: 6% increase

2023: No increase

2024: 8% increase

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

This is a significant price increase for the Bears. Not just because it's a larger increase than the last three seasons combined, but also because the Bears are not a winning product. They finished the regular season 7-10 last season, missing the playoffs for the third straight season.

They must believe they have a special product on the way in 2024. Is the price increase equivalent to a Caleb Williams tax? Stay tuned this offseason, as the Bears continue to build their on-field product through the draft and free agency.

"General manager Ryan Poles and head coach Matt Eberflus are working aggressively and diligently during the offseason to build a championship team including the recent hirings of Shane Waldron as offensive coordinator, Eric Washington as defensive coordinator, and many talented position coaches. They each bring additional proven leadership to the Chicago Bears," Warren wrote.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.