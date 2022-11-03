A Dozen Powerball Tickets Won $50,000 or More in Illinois Wednesday; Here's Where They Were Sold

The $1.2-billion Powerball jackpot was not awarded in Wednesday night’s drawing, but a dozen Illinois residents won significant prizes, including tidy sums of $100,000 apiece.

According to Illinois Lottery officials, three players captured prizes of $100,000, while nine others won prizes of $50,000 in the drawing.

All 12 players matched four numbers and the Powerball, with three of the players using the “Powerplay” feature to double their $50,000 prize.

Here is where the winning tickets were purchased, according to Illinois Lottery officials:

$100,000

Jewel, 1200 West Boughton Road, Bolingbrook

Sunshine Food Mart, 806 Wilcox Street, Joliet

Metamora IGA, 610 West Mount Vernon Street, Metamora

$50,000

Circle K, 65 South Route 59, Aurora

BrookHaven MarketPlace, 7516 South Cass Avenue, Darien

Thornton Gas, 9138 South Cicero Avenue, Oak Lawn

Jewel, 7036 Roosevelt Road, Oak Park

Casey’s, 1228 East Dundee Road, Palatine

Circle K, 111 North Capitol Street, Pekin

Thornton Gas, 101 Burwash Avenue, Savoy

Thornton Gas, 34225 North U.S. 45, Third Lake

Circle K, 2010 87th Street, Woodridge

Under the Powerball’s structure, there are nine different ways to win prizes, including the jackpot, which requires a player to match all five numbers and the Powerball number.

Players also have the option to purchase a “Power Play” option on their tickets, which can double prize amounts.

No player won the $1.2-billion jackpot, meaning that the prize will now rollover and likely will reach $1.5 billion.

That would represent the second-largest jackpot in United States history.