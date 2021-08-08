1 Dead, at Least 6 Hurt After Gunfire Erupts at Gresham Lounge, Chicago Police Say

A man is dead and at least six other people were hurt, including a suspect in the case, after a verbal altercation led to an explosion of gunfire early Sunday morning on Chicago’s Far South Side.

According to Chicago police, two men became engaged in a verbal altercation inside the lounge of a business in the 1800 block of West 87th Street at approximately 2:05 a.m. Sunday.

A 24-year-old man allegedly pulled out a weapon and began firing at a 37-year-old man, with whom he had been having an argument.

The 37-year-old was shot twice in the neck and three more times in the back, and was taken to Christ Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

During the altercation, the 24-year-old gunman was also shot a total of eight times, police said. The man was taken to Christ Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.

At least five other people were hit by gunfire during the incident, including a 38-year-old man, who was shot in the stomach. He was transported to an area hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.

A 23-year-old man suffered a graze wound to his face, and was listed in good condition.

A 37-year-old woman was shot in the back, a 56-year-old man was shot in the elbow, and a 33-year-old man was shot in the upper torso. Police say all three victims were taken to area hospitals, where their condition stabilized.

The 24-year-old who fired the initial shots is in police custody.

It is unclear how many individuals fired shots during the altercation, and Area Two detectives are investigating.