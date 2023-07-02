Watch: Kyle Busch crash leads to first caution of Chicago NASCAR Street Race

It was a chaotic start to the first-ever NASCAR street race in Chicago on Sunday, and it only took three laps for the first caution flag to fly thanks to Kyle Busch.

Busch, who started the race in the 18th spot, was coming down Columbus Drive when he lost control of his vehicle heading into Turn 6, slamming into the tire barrier at the intersection of Columbus and Balbo Drive:

Busch was able to be pulled out of the tire wall, and was able to continue in the race.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

There have been no further cautions since the crash, with the track slowly drying as more laps are completed.