‘Tires are floating away': Drivers, crews share stunning photos of flooding at NASCAR Chicago Street Race

As NASCAR contemplated whether to carry on the Chicago street race due to massive amounts of rain and standing water, drivers and crews shared photos of flooding caused by hours of persistent rain.
So much rain had fallen that one tire appeared to be floating in standing water, as shown in a video from driver Noah Gragson.
One racing company likened the track as "pond road," while another decided to have a toy boat race to pass the time and a third referred to one area of standing water as "the Chevrolet community pool."
Here's a look at wild scenes captured by drivers, crews and others:
