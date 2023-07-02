‘Tires are floating away': Drivers, crews share stunning photos of flooding at NASCAR Chicago Street Race

As NASCAR contemplated whether to carry on the Chicago street race due to massive amounts of rain and standing water, drivers and crews shared photos of flooding caused by hours of persistent rain.

So much rain had fallen that one tire appeared to be floating in standing water, as shown in a video from driver Noah Gragson.

One racing company likened the track as "pond road," while another decided to have a toy boat race to pass the time and a third referred to one area of standing water as "the Chevrolet community pool."

Here's a look at wild scenes captured by drivers, crews and others:

Our tires are floating away... pic.twitter.com/bbon6ggY5D — Noah Gragson (@NoahGragson) July 2, 2023

First a street race, now underwater pit stops? What else is going to be a ‘first’ this weekend? pic.twitter.com/PXXjm5ykPT — Rubbin is Racing (@rubbinisracing) July 2, 2023

The Chevy community pool has formed in front of the 99, 77, 8, and 31 pit boxes 🏊‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/wxMgdHGZeM — Kaulig Racing (@KauligRacing) July 2, 2023

Doing our part to clear the track. pic.twitter.com/sDLuucqioF — Stewart-Haas Racing (@StewartHaasRcng) July 2, 2023

Don’t think we’re gonna need the slicks today. pic.twitter.com/BNpmpXhIG3 — Trackhouse Racing (@TeamTrackhouse) July 2, 2023

The @TeamTrackhouse crew had a toy boat race in the water. 🤣



🎥 : @JuliaPiquet pic.twitter.com/0SrZgSw2Xe — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) July 2, 2023

Not ideal conditions in Chicago, but the No. 9 team is ready for anything. 🌧 #di9 pic.twitter.com/mgHrbfUQHt — NAPA Racing (@NAPARacing) July 2, 2023