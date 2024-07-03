Not too late: You can still get NASCAR Chicago Street Race tickets. Here's how

The NASCAR Chicago Street Race is nearly here, but for those with a need for speed this Fourth of July weekend, tickets are still available.

The second annual event will see race cars speeding through downtown Chicago streets, on top of a weekend festival with big name artists like Keith Urban and the Chainsmokers.

While last year saw no shortage of excitement, despite a rainy and stormy weekend that brought an entirely new set of challenges to the street course in downtown Chicago, what exactly will come of this year's race remains to be seen.

So how can you watch the event live?

Tickets are still available for race weekend. A list of the best seating options for viewing can be found here.

When is the NASCAR Chicago Street Race?

Both the NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series will be racing on the 2.2-mile course over the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

The Xfinity Series, which is considered the second-highest level of stock car racing below the Cup Series, begins at 2:30 p.m. CT Saturday with The Loop 110.

The Cup Series race, known as the Grant Park 165, is set for 3:30 p.m. CT Sunday.

Where is the NASCAR Chicago Street Race course?

The Chicago course is located in the heart of the city.

Just like 2023, the 12-turn race will take place on sections of streets that surround and are adjacent to Grant Park. That includes Columbus Drive, Jackson Boulevard, Michigan Avenue, Roosevelt Road, Balbo Drive and DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

Here’s a map of the course layout:

How can I watch the NASCAR Chicago Street Race on TV?

NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Loop 110 will air on NBC and stream on Peacock.

NASCAR Cup Series: Grant Park 165 will air on NBC and stream on Peacock with MRN and SiriusXM providing radio broadcasts.

Coverage of the Chicago Street Race Xfinity event begins at 2 p.m. CT Saturday on NBC. Coverage of the Chicago Street Race Cup event begins at 3 p.m. CT Sunday on NBC and Peacock.

In addition, NBC Sports Chicago will offer two special coverage shows surrounding the event.

One will air from 6:30-7 p.m. CT Friday on the NBC Sports Chicago Plus Channel and will be available for streaming on the NBC 5 Chicago 24/7 streaming channel. The coverage will also stream live in the player above.

Another will stream the day of the big race, from 2:30-3:30 p.m. CT on the NBC 5 Chicago 24/7 streaming channel. The coverage will also stream live in the player above.