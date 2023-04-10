NASCAR, Chicago Officials to Provide Update on Street Closures, Traffic Impacts for Upcoming Street Race

City officials Monday morning are expected to provide more details about this summer's NASCAR Chicago street race, a two-day event scheduled for July 1 and 2 where stock cars will bolt down the streets of downtown Chicago in a 2.2 mile, 12-turn course.

The deal between NASCAR and the city of Chicago, which was announced last summer, gives NASCAR access to Grant Park from June 22 to July 5. Major city roads including Columbus Avenue, Michigan Avenue and DuSable Lake Shore Drive will be closed and transformed for the event, and use of the impacted are- which stretches from Randolph Street to Roosevelt Road and from to DuSable Lake Shore Drive to Michigan Avenue -- will cost the racing company $500,000.

MORE: NASCAR, Lollapalooza, Taste of Chicago All Scheduled For Summer 2023 in Grant Park

According to a press release from the city of Chicago, representatives from the Officer of Emergency Management and Communications, the Chicago Department of Transportation, the Chicago Park District and NSACAR will at 10:30 a.m. Monday will release information and provide insight about street closures, traffic plans, parking restrictions and pedestrian routes in and around Grant Park for the race.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

NBC 5 will stream the update live in the player above once it begins.

Although city officials have touted Chicago as the "perfect host" for the event, some community groups, alderman and businesses have raised concerns.

“This NASCAR race is going to have a major impact on the neighborhood,” said Jim Wales, vice president of the Grant Park Advisory Council. “We know parts of the park could be closed for 40 days, and that’s unacceptable when you look at the money generated, at least on paper, by NASCAR.”

Additionally, an official for Shedd Aquarium said the famed Chicago landmark could miss out on up to $3 million during the NASCAR Street Race -- which takes place around the aquarium's busiest time of the year.

Meghan Curran, the Chief Marketing and Experience Officer for the aquarium, said that nearby street closures typically have a significant impact on visitor traffic, with the closure of Columbus Drive for Lollapalooza leading to a 30 percent reduction in typical summer weekend visitors each year.

As the setup and take-down process of the NASCAR Street Race is expected to take approximately 10 days, the aquarium is forecasting for a significant drop in visitors on what could be the busiest weekend of the year.

In addition to Monday's update, NASCAR will hold a virtual community meeting Wednesday beginning at 6 p.m. to address concerns and answer questions from the public.

Here's an overview of what we know about the event so far.

When is the NASCAR Chicago Street Race?

The NASCAR Cup Series street course race will take place on July 2 and will be preceded by an IMSA-sanctioned series race, which will run on July 1, officials announced.

Tickets

Tickets to the highly-anticipated NASCAR Chicago Street Race went on sale last month, and can be purchased here.

General admission tickets are on sale for $269, with a "General Admission Plus" option also available.

"General Admission Plus" tickets offer access to a private lounge, air-conditioned restrooms, with a full bar and food available for purchase for $353.

Additional options with other benefits, including suites, premium hospitality clubs and the high-end "President's Paddock Club" are also available.

Street Course

The proposed 12-turn, 2.2-mile course will take drivers onto major city roads like Columbus Drive, Michigan Avenue and Lake Shore Drive, taking them along Lake Michigan and around the city's iconic Grant Park.

The start and finish line and pit road will be located along South Columbus Drive directly in front of Buckingham Fountain. The course will pass through the famed Grant Park, the northern edge of Soldier Field and more.

The front straightaway and pit road will be housed on South Columbus Drive, running along a two-block stretch that will take the race past the iconic Buckingham Fountain.

Here's a full map of the proposed course layout according to NASCAR, and a turn-by-turn breakdown.

Musical Performers

Earlier this year, NASCAR announced a lineup of some big-name artists who will headline concerts as part of a two-day festival with the historic event.

The racing giant revealed The Chainsmokers, Miranda Lambert, The Black Crowes and Charley Crockett will perform as part of the NASCAR Cup Series' Chicago Street Race July 1-2.

All tickets will include access to races and concerts.

Here's a look at the schedule so far:

JULY 1

Xfinity Series and Cup Series practice and qualifying

The Black Crowes concert.

Xfinity Series race

The Chainsmokers

JULY 2