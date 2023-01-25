NASCAR has announced a lineup of some big-name artists who will headline concerts as part of their first-ever street race set to take over downtown Chicago this summer.

The racing giant on Wednesday revealed The Chainsmokers, Miranda Lambert, The Black Crowes and Charley Crockett will perform as part of the NASCAR Cup Series' Chicago Street Race July 1-2.

“The Chicago Street Race is truly a first-of-its-kind two-day sports and entertainment event in the 75-year history of NASCAR,” Chicago Street Race President Julie Giese said in a statement. “We are proud to welcome superstars The Chainsmokers, Miranda Lambert, The Black Crowes, and Charley Crockett as we reimagine the NASCAR experience in the heart of downtown Chicago over Fourth of July weekend.”

The performances will be part of a two-day festival over the holiday weekend.

General admission tickets to the event are slated to go on sale to the public beginning Feb. 2, with two-day prices starting at $269. Early access will be available for "an exclusive pre-sale" on Jan. 31 and Feb. 1 to those who subscribe to emails.

The event already released two-day reserved tickets starting at $465, offering reserved seating "and a wide variety of premium experiences."

All tickets will include access to races and concerts.

Chicago Street Race weekend will mark as NASCAR's first Chicago-area event in years. The company used to host races at Joliet's Chicagoland Speedway from 2001 to 2019.

It will also be the first-ever NASCAR Cup Series street race.

Here's a look at the schedule so far:

JULY 1

Xfinity Series and Cup Series practice and qualifying

The Black Crowes concert.

Xfinity Series race

The Chainsmokers

JULY 2