NASCAR Chicago

Michigan Avenue traffic jam: Massive pile-up swallows up cars at Chicago NASCAR race

By James Neveau

NBC Universal, Inc.

Chicago is used to traffic jams, but one that developed during Sunday’s Cup Series race in Grant Park may be the most unique of them all.

As the cars made the turn from Michigan Avenue onto Jackson Drive in turn 11, William Byron spun out and made contact with the barrier.

Both Kevin Harvick and Corey LaJoie then spun out trying to avoid his car, causing a backup of cars to begin. Byron then tried to get back on the track, closing off the one escape route going out of the turn.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Thankfully, cars were eventually able to untangle themselves, but not before causing one of the wildest spectacles in recent racing memory.

The caution flag was naturally thrown, further diminishing the number of laps cars may be able to finish. The race had already been shortened to 75 laps from 100 because of the possibility of darkness moving in before the end of the event.

Top Stories - NBC Chicago

Chicago Weather 19 hours ago

Chicago residents asked to limit water usage as city cleans up from intense flooding

NASCAR Chicago 22 hours ago

NASCAR Chicago Street Race to end early due to late start, officials say

This article tagged under:

NASCAR Chicago
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us