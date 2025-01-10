Evacuation orders remain in effect around Los Angeles amid fires

Thousands of Los Angeles residents remain under evacuation orders Thursday even as firefighters make progress in battling wildfires that have devastated entire communities.

While those orders remain in effect as the Palisades Fire and several other blazes continue to burn, Los Angeles County residents all received an evacuation order by mistake Thursday night, adding to the anxiety residents are feeling amid the ongoing fires.

The most up-to-date evacuation maps can be found on the City of Los Angeles’ Emergency Management Department website.

According to Los Angeles fire officials, the Palisades Fire is still 0% contained as of Thursday night, with mandatory evacuations still in effect for the entire Pacific Palisades area, according to the City of Los Angeles’ Emergency Management Department.

To put into context the extent of the area impacted by the Palisades Fire, it would extend from an area just east of Elmhurst in the Chicago area, then all the way east down the Eisenhower Expressway to the Dan Ryan and Kennedy Expressways, according to NBC 5’s Kevin Jeanes.

More than 17,000 acres had burned in the area as of Thursday morning, an area nearly six times larger than the path of the Great Chicago Fire and an area larger than the island of Manhattan.

The Palisades Fire is just one of six that has impacted the Los Angeles area this week, according to officials. Evacuations remain in effect in areas around Malibu as the Franklin Fire continues to burn along the coastline.

Further north, the Kenneth Fire has led to evacuations of areas near Bell Canyon and Knapp Ranch Park, according to Los Angeles officials. According to the Associated Press, that fire broke out late Thursday afternoon in the San Fernando Valley, leading to evacuations in both Ventura and Los Angeles counties.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

The Sunset Fire has also led to evacuations around Wattles Garden Park, just to the west of Runyon Canyon Park.