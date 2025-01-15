Chicago-area residents band together to help wildfire relief efforts

As wildfires ravage the Los Angeles area, Chicago-area groups and residents are trying to pitch in to help those devastated by the blazes.

Liz Ribeiro is one of those individuals, launching a significant effort to help Evanston-native Megan Handley Katerjian, whose house in Altadena was ravaged by the first.

“My heart has been hurting for her and her children,” she said.

Ribiero grew up with Handley Katerjian in Evanston, working on volunteer efforts together at their church.

“She is just the nicest kindest most giving person, but unfortunately, fire doesn’t care,” she said.

Megan traveled to California to become an ordained Presbyterian pastor, and for the past seven years she’s been running a nonprofit called Door of Hope, which helps families transition out of houselessness, finding their footing in the process.

Ribiero is now running an online fundraiser to help her friend, with that fundraiser collecting more than $50,000 on GoFundMe.

Groups in Chicago are stepping up their efforts as well, with a major push by veteran-led nonprofit Team Rubicon preparing to head out to California.

The West Town-based volunteers, who are known as the “Greyshirts,” are ready to do whatever it takes to help those affected by the fires.

“We respond to disasters and crises before, during and after,” Rick Kolomay said.

While the group has plenty of military veterans, retired police officers, medical professionals and civilians, they are taking great care not to get in the way and going where they’re needed most.

“We’re very conscious not to get involved or interfere with emergency operations right now,” Kolomay said.

They’re all trained in various areas, to help clear path for first responders, and to allow them to remain focused on fighting the fires.

“(We can use) heavy equipment, chainsaws, (and offer) manual labor to fill sandbags for potential flooding, given the scarring from the fire area,” he said.

More information can be found on Team Rubicon’s website.