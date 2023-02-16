Chicago River

Man's Body Pulled from Chicago River on Southwest Side

The man had been reported missing on Monday

A man’s body was pulled from the Chicago River near Archer Heights on the Southwest Side.

The Chicago Police Marine Unit recovered the body from the water about 2:10 p.m. in the 3700 block of South Pulaski Road, Chicago police said.

He was identified as Anthony Rucker, 23, by the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Rucker had been reported missing Monday, and he had last been seen the day before, police said.

Detectives are conducting a death investigation.

No further information was available.

