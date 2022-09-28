Couple Robbed at Gunpoint While Walking in Lincoln Park: Police

A 68- year- old man and 64- year -old woman were robbed at gunpoint while walking in Chicago's Lincoln Park neighborhood on Tuesday night.

Police say that two males approached the couple on foot and demanded property at approximately 10:30 p.m. in the 600 block of West Fullerton.

According to police, the thieves stole two Apple iPhones, a wallet and a purse before fleeing the scene on foot.

Neither victim in the case was injured, according to police.

No one is in custody and police are continuing to investigate the incident.