Reports Shed Light on Highland Park Police Interactions With Shooting Suspect's Childhood Home

Newly released reports shed light on roughly two dozen incidents that Highland Park police responded to since 2009 at the parade shooting suspect's home.

Authorities say the suspect lived with his father in nearby Highwood as of recent, but the reports show police responded to his childhood home in Highland Park more than 20 times between 2009 and 2021.

Highland Park police responded to the suspect's home in April 2019 after being alerted of a suicide attempt, the incident report says, noting that police said the then-18-year-old made no threats against himself or others.

In September that same year, police returned to the home to conduct a wellbeing check after receiving a report that the suspect made a threat in the home, saying "he was going to kill everyone," the case report reads. Police noted that the suspect admitted to being depressed and to a history of drug use, but when asked if he felt like harming himself or others, he answered no.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

In that incident, police seized 16 knives, a dagger and a samurai blade but returned them to the suspect's father later that day after the father said the collection belonged to him.

The batch of police reports for 22 other calls for service over the years show incidents including domestic disputes, well-being checks, telephone harassment and more at the home, although some reports involve people outside the family and it appears each of the incidents was resolved without arrest.

The suspect's name or any reference to him was not included in the vast majority of reports for incidents at that address. And each individual report makes no mention of any prior contact with law enforcement.

But Highland Park police say once the rifle found near the scene of the shooting was traced to the suspect, the picture became clearer.

"ATF got involved and really expedited that trace and figured out that person, the name was read and a number of our officers knew the name. He’s a local person," Highland Park Police Chief Lou Jogmen said.

"We knew we were on to a strong, strong suspect and you could just feel the energy in the room," Jogmen added. " People went about their business with a fervor and started moving forward in a whole different direction and you know the investigation was certainly accelerated at that point."

An attorney for the suspect's parents said they "will continue to speak with law enforcement and to assist them."