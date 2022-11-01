The calendar has officially flipped to November, and election campaigns across the state are hitting their home stretches as candidates make their final pitches to voters.

With so much money poured into advertising, and with so much media coverage dedicated to the elections, voters may be curious when they can actually cast their ballots, and in the state of Illinois, they have a variety of options in that regard.

Under federal law, Election Day is the “first Tuesday after the first Monday in November,” meaning that the date can fall between Nov. 2 and Nov. 8.

For the second time in four election cycles, the election will fall on Nov. 8, giving candidates a few extra days to campaign.

Polls will be open in Illinois from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day, according to the State Board of Elections.

If you would rather cast your ballot sooner, early voting is still going on across the state, and you can find a full list of sites on the NBC 5 app.

“Grace-period” voter registration is also available through the end of Election Day. You’ll want to check with your local county clerk to see where it is offered, but voters can register to vote and cast their ballots on the same day.

Voters must be U.S. citizens and be at least 18 years of age on Election Day. They must have been a resident of their precinct for at least 30 days prior to the election, and they must have two forms of identification to qualify for “grace period registration,” according to the State Board of Elections.

More information can be found on the SBOE's website.

Finally, voters have until Nov. 3 to request a mail-in ballot from their local county clerk's office, and have until Election Day to get those ballots postmarked. Otherwise, they can drop them off at their local county clerk's office.