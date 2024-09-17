When is Election Day 2024? Here's when to cast ballots this November

It feels like Illinois’ primary election just happened, but we are quickly speeding toward Election Day 2024, with a presidential race and several other battles on the ticket.

Whether voting in a local referendum or in the presidential election, Illinois voters will have plenty of choices to make.

Here’s what to know about when you can cast ballots this year.

When is Election Day this year?

Election Day in the United States is the first Tuesday after the first Monday of November, which will fall on Nov. 5 this year.

Elections will be held in all 50 states and the District of Columbia for a variety of offices, including the presidency of the United States.

When does early voting open?

Of course, there are a variety of options for Illinois voters to cast ballots, and it all kicks off with early voting, which gets underway on Sept. 26 at county clerk’s offices around the state.

Voters will also begin to receive their mail-in ballots around that date, with postmarks due by Election Day on Nov. 5.

While early voting is initially limited to county clerk’s offices, many counties will also make auxiliary sites available in the days leading up to the election. More information can be found on the state Board of Elections’ website.