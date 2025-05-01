It looked and sounded like a traditional draft day celebration at Leo Catholic High School—but the announcements weren’t about professional sports contracts.

Instead, dozens of young Black and Brown men were applauded for academic triumphs and full-ride college scholarships.

One by one, students proudly declared where they will spend the next four years, including schools like Jackson State, Clark Atlanta, and Bowie State. The event, held at the all-boys Catholic school in Chicago’s Auburn Gresham neighborhood, marked a powerful redefinition of success for the 49 graduating seniors.

“We want to make sure each one of our students feel seen, has a moment to be celebrated, and are prepared for the next phase of life,” said Leo Principal Dr. Shaka Rawls.

Among the proud graduates was Nicholas Armour, who stood beside his mother as he announced he will attend Bowie State University in Maryland on a full scholarship to study nursing.

“It makes me feel loved and recognized that people know me for more than just my athletics, but for the stuff I do in the classroom too,” said Armour. “I put in effort—probably more effort there than I do on the field” .

Armour’s mother, Michelle Silas-Armour, was overcome with pride.

“I am so blessed to have my son be celebrated and honored, not just for his athletics, but for his scholarship and the fact that he is such an amazing boy,” she told NBC Chicago. “He deserves nothing less” .

Nicholas, also an Eagle Scout, credited the badges he earned—biology, first aid, and emergency preparedness—for inspiring his career path. He now plans to become a sports medicine nurse and hopes to be a changemaker in his community.

Rawls said the program emphasized that the school’s mission is deeply rooted in education, values, and community involvement—not just sports.

“When you hear stories about street takeovers or violence, what you don’t hear enough of is the academic and athletic success of young men like ours,” he said. “We want to change that narrative."

Student Ian Dunn, who is heading to Clark Atlanta University with a 3.3 GPA, echoed the importance of academics.

“My advice is start early and always apply for scholarships. Leo taught me leadership, family, and how to be a brother,” he said.

The school also celebrated outside its walls, with photos of every graduate displayed along the building. Each student left a message of inspiration for those following behind them.

“Having great grades will get you everywhere in life,” said Armour. “Colleges will come looking for you if you take your education seriously."

Leo High School, founded nearly 100 years ago, continues to grow in enrollment and impact. It remains a beacon of opportunity for young men on Chicago’s South Side, proving success doesn’t just happen on the field—but in classrooms, labs, and the communities they will one day lead.