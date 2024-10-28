What do you need to vote in Illinois? What you can bring into the ballot box with you

Election Day for 2024 in Illinois is sooner than you think -- but before you had to your polling place, do you know what to bring? And are you registered to vote?

Here are the rules in Illinois about what you need to bring with you to the ballot box while voting in the 2024 Election (friendly reminder that Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 5).

Do you need to bring identification?

If a voter is already registered at their current home address, they will not need to bring identification. A photo ID can be helpful if any questions arise, however.

A voter will need a form of identification if election judges have reason to challenge their right to vote at a polling place, or if their voter registration form did not contain a driver’s license or state ID number, or a Social Security Number, according to the Board of Elections.

Can you bring in notes, or your phone?

Voters can bring notes into the voting booth to help them fill out their ballots, according to state officials.

Voters registering on the day of the election, or who need to make changes to their voter registration, can do so at select polling places, but they'll need to bring two forms of identification in order to do so. A full list of acceptable forms of identification can be found here.

Can you register to vote in-person at a polling place?

Same-day voter registration is indeed available in Illinois, as are opportunities to legally change addresses on a voter registration form or to update a person’s name on the voter rolls.

It is important to note that not all polling places will have same-day registration available, as election judges have to be properly trained in the process, but voters can find information on the Board of Elections’ website.

County clerk’s offices also can register voters on the day of the election.

Voters seeking to do so must bring two forms of identification, and their vote will be counted on a provisional basis until their right to register at the address they submit is verified.

Can I take a ballot selfie?

Taking photos with a ballot is prohibited by state law, according to experts. That prohibition stems from a law that prohibits marking ballots so that another individual can see how a voter voted.

However, state officials have told NBC Chicago in the past that it’s “unlikely” anyone would be prosecuted, but still recommend taking photos of an “I Voted” sticker in lieu of the ballot itself.