Planning to vote in person on Election Day? Here's what you need to bring

With Election Day around the corner, many Illinois residents will be heading to the polls before you know it.

While a number of people have opted to vote by mail or cast their ballot in early voting, some prefer to do it the traditional way.

If you're gearing up to vote in person -- you might be curious about what you'll need to cast your ballot -- and what is permitted inside a polling place.

If you are already registered to vote at your current address, you will not need to bring a government-issued photo ID to vote, but it could be helpful if any questions arise about your registration, address or signature.

If you are registering to vote on the day of the election, or need to make changes to your registration such as a new address or a legally-changed name, you can do so, but will need two forms of ID.

Finally, voters are allowed to bring notes into the booth with information on which candidates they’ll be voting for.

For more information about who's on the ballot, how to find your polling place and what to do if you run into problems while voting, we've got all the answers. Find a comprehensive list of commonly asked questions here.