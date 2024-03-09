When do polls open on Election Day? What to know as the Illinois primary nears

Note: The video in the player above is from a previous report.

Election season is quickly approaching, with Illinois voters preparing to head to the polls for the 2024 primary election.

While early voting is already underway in Illinois, the primary election itself is on Tuesday, March 19, where voters will choose nominees for the general elections in November.

For those who prefer to vote on Election Day itself, here's what to know about casting your ballot next Tuesday.

When are polls open on Election Day?

Polls in Illinois are required to open at 6 a.m. on Election Day, and will close at 7 p.m.

Certain circumstances can lead to polling places remaining open for extended hours, but the most important information is that if a voter is in line when polls close, they will be allowed to cast a ballot.

How to find your polling place?

The Illinois State Board of Elections operates a website where voters can use their five-digit ZIP code to find their polling place. You can find that site here.

Can you register to vote on Election Day?

Same-day voter registration is available at specific polling places, which can be found via a tool on the State Board of Elections’ website.

In order to register to vote on the day of an election, a voter will need two forms of identification, with all acceptable forms found here.

Who’s on the ballot in Illinois

In order to vote in the 2024 primary election, voters will need to declare their choice of ballot when they arrive at their polling place.

In the 2024 primary, Illinois voters will choose their preferred nominees in all of the races, including the presidential race, which will appear at the top of ballots.

Voters will also choose their preferred presidential delegates, who will formally cast votes on behalf of their candidate during the Republican and Democratic National Conventions later this year.

Outside of the presidency, voters will also choose nominees for the November election for their respective members of Congress, with all 17 members of Illinois’ Congressional delegation facing reelection this year.

All 118 members of Illinois’ House of Representatives will be up for re-election in 2024, as will approximately one-third of the state’s 58 senators.

Some districts will also have primary votes on Supreme Court justices, with elections in the first and fourth districts to provide nominees for vacancies to those seats.

Voters will also determine nominees for appellate court, circuit courts and subcircuit courts when they cast their ballots.

Finally, some counties will also have countywide races to decide in 2024.

Sample ballots can be found on the local election authority’s website in your area.

What should I bring to vote in person?

If you are already registered to vote at your current address, you will not need to bring a government-issued photo ID to vote, but it could be helpful if any questions arise about your registration, address or signature.

If you are registering to vote on the day of the election, or need to make changes to your registration such as a new address or a legally-changed name, you can do so, but will need two forms of ID.

Finally, voters are allowed to bring notes into the booth with information on which candidates they’ll be voting for.

Can I take a ballot selfie?

Taking photos with your ballot is prohibited by state law, as it’s a felony to mark your ballot so another person can see how you voted.

Granted, state election officials have said it’s “unlikely” anyone would be prosecuted for such a photo, but taking a picture with a sticker or your polling place is far safer.

What should I do if I run into any problems voting?

Voters who are challenged on their voting eligibility, who experience voter intimidation or have trouble at their polling place are encouraged to report such incidents.

If you run into any of the above issues, or have any questions about the voting process, more than 100 organizations across the U.S. operate an Election Protection hotline, which can be reached at:

1-866-OUR-VOTE (1-866-687-8683): English

1-888-VE-Y-VOTA (1-888-839-8682): Spanish/English

1-888-API-VOTE (1-888-274-8683): Asian languages/English

1-844-YALLA-US (1-844-925-5287): Arabic/English

The Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law is one of the organizations that helps operate the hotline during election season.

Residents can also text MYVOTE to 866-687-8683 to get help from trained volunteers. Assistance is also available on Twitter or Facebook Messenger at @866ourvote, and live-chatting can be accessed on the group's website.