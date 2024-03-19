Live Election Day coverage: Race results, expert analysis and more

NOTE: Watch live special coverage beginning at 7 p.m. on March 19 in the player above.

As the votes are counted this Election Day in Illinois, NBC Chicago will offer live coverage of the results.

Polls for the 2024 Illinois primary election close at 7 p.m. across the state. At that time, NBC Chicago will begin live special coverage, tracking some of the major races, offering expert analysis and announcing race results as they are called.

The three-hour live special will air on the NBC Chicago News 24/7 streaming channel from 7-10 p.m. CT and will feature NBC 5 News political reporter Mary Ann Ahern, NBC 5 News anchor and reporter Marion Brooks, Noticiero Telemundo Chicago anchor and reporter Alfonso Gutiérrez, and numerous local and national political experts.

The coverage will provide analysis and real-time election results for the biggest city, county and state races, as well as statewide presidential electoral results. Live candidate press conferences and other major moments will also be included.

Here's how to watch:

If you want to track election results as they roll in from around the state Tuesday, you can find the latest vote totals here.

Voters looking for live updates can download the NBC Chicago app for tha latest, but make sure to turn on push notifications so you can be the first to know who won some of the biggest races in the Chicago area and Illinois.