Illinois Primary 2024: How Congressional races played out in Tuesday's election

Several incumbent members of Congress appear poised to hold onto their seats this November, while a handful of races remained too close to call on Tuesday night.

Among the latter races was the 12th district, with Democrat Brian Roberts ahead of Preston Nelson with 67% of precincts reporting as of Tuesday at 10:30 p.m.

Incumbent Rep. Mike Bost had declared victory over challenger Darren Bailey, but as of 10:30 p.m. the Associated Press had not yet made a call in the race with 91% of precincts reporting.

In the 13th district, Joshua Loyd was ahead of Thomas Clatterbuck with 56% of precincts reporting.

Elsewhere, incumbent Reps. Jesús "Chuy" García, Sean Casten and Danny Davis were all projected to win their contested primary races.

Here is a full breakdown of Illinois' Congressional races in the March 19 primary.

1st District

Democrats –

Incumbent Rep. Jonathan Jackson ran unopposed in the March primary.

Republicans –

Marcus Lewis was projected to defeat Montelle Gaji in the GOP primary.

2nd District

Democrats –

Incumbent Rep. Robin Kelly ran unopposed in the March primary.

Republicans –

Ashley Ramos ran unopposed in the March primary.

3rd District

Democrats –

Incumbent Rep. Delia Ramirez ran unopposed in the March primary.

Republicans –

John Booras ran unopposed in the March primary.

4th District

Democrats –

Incumbent Rep. Jesús “Chuy” García was projected to defeat Chicago Ald. Ray Lopez in a contested primary.

Republicans –

No GOP candidate appeared on the March primary ballot.

5th District

Democrats –

Incumbent Rep. Mike Quigley ran unopposed in the March primary.

Republicans –

Tommy Hanson ran unopposed in the March primary.

6th District

Democrats –

Incumbent Rep. Sean Casten was projected to defeat Charles Hughes and Mahnoor Ahmad in the March primary.

Republicans –

Niki Conforti ran unopposed in the March primary.

7th District

Democrats –

Incumbent Rep. Danny Davis was projected to defeat a field of four contenders to win the party’s nomination.

Republicans –

Chad Koppie ran unopposed in the GOP primary.

8th District

Democrats –

Incumbent Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi ran unopposed in the March primary.

Republicans –

Mark Rice ran unopposed in the March primary.

9th District

Democrats –

Incumbent Rep. Jan. Schakowsky ran unopposed in the March primary.

Republicans –

No Republicans were on the ballot for the March primary.

10th District

Democrats –

Incumbent Rep. Brad Schneider ran unopposed in the March primary.

Republicans –

Jim Carris ran unopposed in the March primary.

11th District

Democrats –

Incumbent Rep. Bill Foster defeated Qasim Rashid in the March primary.

Republicans –

Jerry Evans was projected to defeat Susan Hathaway-Altman and Kent Mercado in the March primary.

12th District

Democrats –

Brian Roberts led Preston Nelson with 67% of precincts reporting as of 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Republicans –

Incumbent Rep. Mike Bost led Darren Bailey with 91% of precincts reporting as of 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.

13th District

Democrats –

Incumbent Rep. Nikki Budzinski ran unopposed in the March primary.

Republicans –

Joshua Loyd led Thomas Clatterbuck with 56% of precincts reporting as of 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.

14th District

Democrats –

Incumbent Rep. Lauren Underwood ran unopposed in the March primary.

Republicans –

James Marter was projected to defeat Charlie Kim in the March primary.

15th District

Democrats –

There was no Democratic candidate on the March primary ballot.

Republicans –

Incumbent Rep. Mary Miller ran unopposed on the March primary ballot.

16th District

Democrats –

There was no Democratic candidate on the March primary ballot.

Republicans –

Incumbent Rep. Darin LaHood ran unopposed on the March primary ballot.

17th District

Democrats –

Incumbent Rep. Eric Sorensen ran unopposed on the March primary ballot.

Republicans –

Joe McGraw was projected to defeat Scott Crowl in the March primary.