Illinois Primary 2024: How Congressional races played out in Tuesday's election

Several incumbent members of Congress appear poised to hold onto their seats this November, while a handful of races remained too close to call on Tuesday night.
Among the latter races was the 12th district, with Democrat Brian Roberts ahead of Preston Nelson with 67% of precincts reporting as of Tuesday at 10:30 p.m.
Incumbent Rep. Mike Bost had declared victory over challenger Darren Bailey, but as of 10:30 p.m. the Associated Press had not yet made a call in the race with 91% of precincts reporting.
In the 13th district, Joshua Loyd was ahead of Thomas Clatterbuck with 56% of precincts reporting.
Elsewhere, incumbent Reps. Jesús "Chuy" García, Sean Casten and Danny Davis were all projected to win their contested primary races.
Here is a full breakdown of Illinois' Congressional races in the March 19 primary.
Illinois Election 2024
1st District
Democrats –
Incumbent Rep. Jonathan Jackson ran unopposed in the March primary.
Republicans –
Marcus Lewis was projected to defeat Montelle Gaji in the GOP primary.
2nd District
Democrats –
Incumbent Rep. Robin Kelly ran unopposed in the March primary.
Republicans –
Ashley Ramos ran unopposed in the March primary.
3rd District
Democrats –
Incumbent Rep. Delia Ramirez ran unopposed in the March primary.
Republicans –
John Booras ran unopposed in the March primary.
4th District
Democrats –
Incumbent Rep. Jesús “Chuy” García was projected to defeat Chicago Ald. Ray Lopez in a contested primary.
Republicans –
No GOP candidate appeared on the March primary ballot.
5th District
Democrats –
Incumbent Rep. Mike Quigley ran unopposed in the March primary.
Republicans –
Tommy Hanson ran unopposed in the March primary.
6th District
Democrats –
Incumbent Rep. Sean Casten was projected to defeat Charles Hughes and Mahnoor Ahmad in the March primary.
Republicans –
Niki Conforti ran unopposed in the March primary.
7th District
Democrats –
Incumbent Rep. Danny Davis was projected to defeat a field of four contenders to win the party’s nomination.
Republicans –
Chad Koppie ran unopposed in the GOP primary.
8th District
Democrats –
Incumbent Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi ran unopposed in the March primary.
Republicans –
Mark Rice ran unopposed in the March primary.
9th District
Democrats –
Incumbent Rep. Jan. Schakowsky ran unopposed in the March primary.
Republicans –
No Republicans were on the ballot for the March primary.
10th District
Democrats –
Incumbent Rep. Brad Schneider ran unopposed in the March primary.
Republicans –
Jim Carris ran unopposed in the March primary.
11th District
Democrats –
Incumbent Rep. Bill Foster defeated Qasim Rashid in the March primary.
Republicans –
Jerry Evans was projected to defeat Susan Hathaway-Altman and Kent Mercado in the March primary.
12th District
Democrats –
Brian Roberts led Preston Nelson with 67% of precincts reporting as of 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Republicans –
Incumbent Rep. Mike Bost led Darren Bailey with 91% of precincts reporting as of 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.
13th District
Democrats –
Incumbent Rep. Nikki Budzinski ran unopposed in the March primary.
Republicans –
Joshua Loyd led Thomas Clatterbuck with 56% of precincts reporting as of 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.
14th District
Democrats –
Incumbent Rep. Lauren Underwood ran unopposed in the March primary.
Republicans –
James Marter was projected to defeat Charlie Kim in the March primary.
15th District
Democrats –
There was no Democratic candidate on the March primary ballot.
Republicans –
Incumbent Rep. Mary Miller ran unopposed on the March primary ballot.
16th District
Democrats –
There was no Democratic candidate on the March primary ballot.
Republicans –
Incumbent Rep. Darin LaHood ran unopposed on the March primary ballot.
17th District
Democrats –
Incumbent Rep. Eric Sorensen ran unopposed on the March primary ballot.
Republicans –
Joe McGraw was projected to defeat Scott Crowl in the March primary.