Early voting in Chicago to start this week, officials say

While voters in other parts of Illinois have already begun casting ballots, Chicago residents will be able to make their voices heard beginning this week through early voting.

According to the Chicago Board of Elections, early voting for city residents will get underway on Thursday, with more sites coming online later this month.

According to projections released by CBOE, nearly 50,000 voters have registered since June, with the biggest gains seen among those between the ages of 18 and 35.

Officials with the board believe that 20-to-30% of voters will cast early ballots in the election, reflecting trends that have emerged in the last two election cycles.

With a presidential election on the ballot, city officials expect higher turnout, with 73.3% of voters casting ballots in the 2020 election.

While most of Illinois began early voting on Sept. 26, Chicago voters can cast ballots beginning at 9 a.m. Thursday at two locations. The board’s Voting Supersite, open to residents of all 50 of the city’s wards, will open at 191 North Clark Street on Thursday, as will the board’s office at 69 West Washington, according to officials.

Beginning Oct. 21, early voting locations will open in all 50 of the city’s wards, with a full list available on the Board of Elections’ website.

Suburban Cook County residents will have to wait a few more days for early voting to begin, with balloting opening on Oct. 9 at all five circuit courthouses in the county, as well as the County Clerk’s Office at 69 West Washington Street.

For more information early voting locations throughout the Chicago area, visit the NBC Chicago app.