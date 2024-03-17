Closing arguments made in closely-watched Cook County State's Attorney, 7th District races

With Illinois' primary election just two days away, candidates were busy persuading voters to make their voices heard on Sunday.

In the race for Cook County State's Attorney, the big question was - do voters want to turn the page from outgoing State's Attorney Kim Foxx?

In the race for the 7th Congressional District, incumbent U.S. Rep. Danny Davis leveled a strong attack against his opponents, but those listening were not all supportive.

Cook County State's Attorney candidate Eileen O'Neill Burke, a retired justice and former prosecutor, spent part of her day greeting paradegoers at Chicago's Northwest Side Irish Parade. Also vying for the job is Clayton Harris, who once worked as a prosecutor in the State's Attorney's Office. Harris received prayers as he stopped by MacArthur's on Chicago's West Side on Sunday.

"My opponent has said he'll follow all of her policies, so if anybody thinks it's going great right now, he's your candidate," O'Neill Burke said, referring to Foxx and Harris.

"I've said before, there are things that are being done that are nationally replicated, but I'm coming in, I'm a new administrator, and I have some other policies that I want to put in," Harris explained.

Harris, as well as his supporters, zeroed in on new comments O'Neill Burke made about a case she prosecuted 30 years ago. The case involved a 10-year-old boy found guilty of murder who had confessed. It was later overturned.

“She answered unequivocally, I believe he had something to do with it, yes," Harris stated. "She finally said what she really thinks out loud."

O'Neill Burke stated that no one has ever alleged any wrongdoing.

I made 3,000 decisions on the trial court, I made 1,800 decisions on the appellate court," she explained. "The most that he can find to say about me is some case 30 years ago where no one has ever alleged I did anything wrong."

With early voting already underway, U.S. Rep. Mike Quigley, D-Chicago, shared a warning to those who don't participate.

"A wise man said the greatest form of action is inaction," the congressman said.

Sunday was especially lively in the 7th Congressional District, where longtime Rep. Danny Davis is in a tight race. However, Davis' closing argument received lukewarm support.

"None of my candidates deserve to go to Congress," he said. "None of those who are running against me...None of them have done anything."

Two of his challengers argue the congressman, who is 82 years old, has served long enough.

"I’m not trying to walk behind Representative Davis or walk in front of him, I'm trying to cross the finish line together, but i do think it's time to pass the torch," said 7th District congressional candidate, Kina Collins.

Chicago City Treasurer Melissa Conyears Ervin, who is also running for the seat, shared a similar message.

"The seniors know my story," she said. "This is what the seniors have experienced. I'm their daughter, I'm their granddaughter. They know it's time for change."

As Election Day nears, one major concern remains.

With the presidential ballot no longer contested — the big challenge will be energizing voters to participate.