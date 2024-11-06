Decision 2024

As Trump nears victory, these are key dates in presidential election calendar

By NBC Chicago Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Former President Donald Trump is nearing victory in this year's election, setting himself up to become the 47th president of the United States.

Trump would become just the second president to serve non-consecutive terms, with Grover Cleveland winning elections in 1884 and 1892.

As Trump nears victory, these are the key dates to remember on his road back to the White House.

Certification of Election Results

According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, there are a variety of dates by which governments have to certify the vote counts in their states.

Here is a sample of battleground state dates:

Arizona – Third Monday after the election (Nov. 25)

Local

Georgia – The 17th day after the election (Nov. 22)

Michigan – 20th day after the election (Nov. 25)

Wisconsin – Dec. 1

Electoral College Vote

According to U.S. law, the Electoral College’s votes are required to be cast on the first Tuesday after the second Wednesday in December, which this year falls on Dec. 17.

The Electoral College votes from all 50 states and the District of Columbia are cast on that date, and are prepared to be send to designated federal and state officials.

New Congress is Seated

The new members of Congress assemble on Jan. 3, and on that date, the Archivist transfers sets of certifications of Electoral College votes to lawmakers.

Electoral College Votes Counted

On Jan. 6, the Electoral College’s votes are counted during a joint session of Congress. Vice President Harris will oversee the count.

New President is Sworn In

At noon on Jan. 20, the new president and vice president will be sworn into office in Washington.

