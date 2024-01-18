Subway is adding these three footlong snacks to its menu

Subway's menu is getting a trio of big additions this month.

The fast-food chain is rolling out three different footlong snacks called "Sidekicks," Subway announced on Thursday. The Sidekicks consist of a chocolate chip cookie, a Cinnabon churro and an Auntie Anne's pretzel.

The new treats will available starting Monday, Jan. 22 at Subway restaurants nationwide.

Subway teamed with fellow chains Cinnabon and Auntie Anne's to create the footlong churros and pretzels, respectively. The churro, which costs $2, is served warm and topped with Cinnabon's world-famous Makara cinnamon and sugar," according to Subway. Subway said the $3 pretzel "reimagines Auntie Anne's buttery and salty classic" and is served with a side of honey mustard.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Subway Sidekicks are seen in a Subway restaurant on Dec. 19, 2023, in Crystal River, Florida. (Gerardo Mora/Getty Images for Subway)

The $5 cookie, meanwhile, is back on the menu after being offered in select stores on National Cookie Day in 2022 and 2023. Subway said it spent a year "perfecting the recipe" for the cookie.

"The introduction of Sidekicks builds on six decades of equity and expertise in all things footlong," president of Subway North America Douglas Fry said in a release. "This whole new category on our menu offers Subway fans something they can't get anywhere else and kicks off a year of culinary innovation and delicious new menu items. 2024 may be the most exciting chapter yet in our growth story."