Lizzo reacts to ‘South Park' Ozempic joke about her: ‘Crazy'

Lizzo is reacting to a recent “South Park” special where she is the namesake for a new weight loss drug.

The “About Damn Time” singer posted her video reaction on social media, including Instagram and TikTok, sharing a side-by-side reaction with the clip.

“My worst fear has been actualized: I’ve been referenced in a ‘South Park’ episode,” she jokingly told her audience. “I’m so scared. I’m going to blind duet to it right now.”

In the new television special “South Park: The End of Obesity,” which premiered on Paramount+ on May 24, the longstanding comedy tackled the growing trend of weight loss drugs. In the special, the character Eric Cartman tries to get access to the medication and has to “navigate the American healthcare system.”

At the beginning of the special, Cartman is prescribed the weight loss drug called “Lizzo” by his doctor.

“She’s a really good singer who talks about body positivity and just being happy with the way you look,” the doctor explains. “I want you to listen to Lizzo five times a day and watch her videos just before bedtime. Oh, and I’m afraid you’ll have to be on Lizzo for the rest of your life.”

The episode also featured a commercial for “Lizzo,” which was billed as a “whole new obesity drug for those of us who can’t afford Ozempic and Mounjaro.”

A voiceover during the commercial shared various draws for the drug, including a claim that “70% of patients no longer cared how much they weighed.”

“Lizzo helps you eat everything you want and keep physical activity to a minimum,” the voiceover added. “Some patients report constipation while listening to Lizzo … Serious side effects may include pancreatitis, hypothermia and literally s------- out your ears.”

The singer shared her reaction to the clip at the end of the video, calling the moment “crazy.”

“I’m really that b----,” she said. “I really showed the world how to love yourself and not give a f--- to the point where these men in Colorado know who the f--- I am and put it on their cartoon that’s been around for 25 years.”

She reiterated her first point before adding, “I show y’all how to not give a f--- and I’m going to keep on showing you hot to not give a f---.”

Throughout her career, Lizzo has been celebrated for her support of body positivity, but she’s also been the center of criticism about her appearance and has faced body-shaming comments, too.

In recent years, Lizzo said that she’s shifted her views on the body positivity movement, telling The New York Times in March, “The idea of body positivity, it’s moved away from the antiquated mainstream conception. It’s evolved into body neutrality.”

“I’m not going to lie and say I love my body every day,” she said. “The bottom line is, the way you feel about your body changes every single day. There are some days I adore my body, and others when I don’t feel completely positive.”

