Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith make rare joint public appearance

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith remain united.

The estranged couple, who married in 1997 and have been separated since 2016, dined together Nov. 7 in Calabasas at Crossroads Restaurant, which is co-owned by Travis Barker.

Smith, 56, was dressed casually for the excursion in a white T-shirt over an earth green short-sleeve button down shirt and matching pants, while Pinkett, 53, sported a tan jacket and jeans. As they made their exit, the "Girls Trip" star wrapped her arm around the "Fresh Prince of Bel Air" alum before the two exchanged hugs with a friend.

Back in May, the pair reunited on the red carpet at the L.A. premiere of "Bad Boys: Ride or Die," joined by their kids Jaden Smith, 26, and Willow Smith, 24, as well as Will's son Trey Smith, 31, with ex Sheree Zampino. The family outing marked the couple's first public appearance together after she revealed their long-standing separation in her memoir, "Worthy."

“Why it fractured, that's a lot of things,” the actress said of her marriage in October 2023 while discussing the book with Today. “I think by the time we got to 2016, we were just exhausted with trying. I think we were both stuck in our fantasy of what we thought the other person should be.”

Although the two live in separate homes — albeit in the same neighborhood — the "Set It Off" star admitted she’s not interested in making the split official.

“I made a promise that there will never be a reason for us to get a divorce," she continued. “We will work through whatever, and I just haven't been able to break that promise.”

And the feeling appears to be mutual, as the actor — who made headlines for slapping Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars over comments about his wife — affirmed his commitment to his and Jada’s “sloppy public experiment in unconditional love” at an event promoting her book release.

“Jada is the best friend I have ever had on this planet," he said, according to "The Baltimore Banner," "and I am going to show up for her and support her for the rest of my life.”

