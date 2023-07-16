Jason Aldean suffers ‘heat exhaustion' mid-show and runs of stage, ending concert early

Country music star Jason Aldean was forced reschedule his concert in Hartford, Connecticut, over the weekend after cutting the show short when he suffered a heat stroke on stage Saturday night.

Aldean, who had just launched his Highway Desperado tour a day earlier on Friday, was performing at the Xfinity Theatre in Hartford when he suddenly ran off stage during his set. Moments before, Aldean appeared to struggle to sing, according to videos shared by fans on social media.

The country star never returned. The weather in Hartford reached a high of 89 degrees on Saturday with a feel like temperature in the mid-90s amid high humidity.

Aldean posted a video message on his social media Sunday apologizing to fans for cutting the show short, and blamed it on "a combination of dehydration and heat exhaustion.”

Thanks everyone for checking in on me. Hartford, we’ll share rescheduled info soon. Saratoga Springs, see ya tonite!🤘🏼 pic.twitter.com/wVWGAmDmSZ — Jason Aldean (@Jason_Aldean) July 16, 2023

“I’ve had a lot of people check in on me today after hearing about what happened last night at the show in Connecticut,” Aldean said. “I’m doing fine. It’s just one of those things – it was hot, I was playing golf all day yesterday. I think it was a combination of dehydration and heat exhaustion.”

He continued, “It was pretty intense last night. Anybody that was at the show knows how hot it was. I knew it was coming. I was trying to get through as much of the show as I could, and eventually I knew it wasn’t going to happen and I was trying to just get off stage and figure out what was going on.”

Xfinity Theater said in a statement that the show will be rescheduled to a yet-to-be determined date, and confirmed that Aldean was doing well, according his reps.

The venue said ticket holders should monitor social media for updates.