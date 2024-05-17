Cassie's husband calls out ‘abusers' after alleged ‘Diddy' assault video

Originally appeared on E! Online

Content warning: This story contains details of domestic violence.

Cassie Ventura's husband of four years, Alex Fine, has a scathing message for all "abusers."

"Men who hit women aren't men," he wrote in an open letter shared on Instagram May 17. "Men who enable it and protect those people aren't men."

Sharing that "violence against women shouldn't be inevitable," the "1883" actor continued, "Men who hurt women hate women."

"To all the survivors, your stories are real and people believe you," he penned. "To all the survivors, you're not alone, and there are men and women out there who only care for your well being and safety. We want you to succeed and flourish."

The 31-year-old added that he hopes to raise his and Ventura's daughters Frankie, 4, and Sunny, 3, in a world where children like them are "safe and loved."

"To the abusers, you're done, you're not safe anymore, you're not protected anymore," Fine wrote. "The men by your side are just as weak."

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Sean "Diddy" Combs' Family Tree

His post comes shortly after a 2016 surveillance video of a man believed to be Sean "Diddy" Combs—who has been the subject of legal accusations in recent months — assaulting Ventura was unearthed. On May 17, CNN released footage, which E! News has not independently verified, of what appeared to be Diddy chasing the "Me & U" singer down a hotel hallway before grabbing her, pulling her to the ground and kicking her multiple times.

In a November 2023 lawsuit, Ventura accused Combs — who she dated for over a decade before their 2018 breakup—of rape and abuse during their relationship, claims which the rapper denied. One specific part of the suit detailed an alleged incident that matched up with the surveillance video obtained by CNN.

Sean “Diddy” Combs is being investigated following a wave of lawsuits against him, a source familiar with the investigation told NBC News on March 25.

"In or around March 2016, during an FO at the InterContinental Hotel in Century City, Los Angeles, Mr. Combs became extremely intoxicated and punched Ms. Ventura in the face, giving her a black eye," court documents obtained by NBC News read. "After he fell asleep, Ms. Ventura tried to leave the hotel room, but as she exited, Mr. Combs awoke and began screaming at Ms. Ventura. He followed her into the hallway of the hotel while yelling at her. He grabbed at her, and then took glass vases in the hallway and threw them at her, causing glass to crash around them as she ran to the elevator to escape."

A day after filing her lawsuit, Ventura, 37, settled with Combs , 54, in an undisclosed agreement, though a lawyer for the he Bad Boy Records mogul said that the settlement was "in no way an admission of wrongdoing."

"He is happy they got to a mutual settlement," attorney Ben Brafman told E! News in a Nov. 18 statement, "and wishes Ms. Ventura the best."

E! News has reached out to Combs' rep for comment on the surveillance video but has not yet heard back.