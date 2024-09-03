 NBC 5's weekday lifestyle program ‘Chicago Today' to kick off Season 6

NBC 5 Chicago’s Emmy-nominated lifestyle & entertainment program Chicago Today returns for a special Season 6 “Premiere Week,” as the popular hosting duo of Cortney Hall and Matt Rodrigues head to Universal Orlando Resort in Florida for a full week of festive content showcasing the very best from one of the world’s most popular entertainment resort destinations.

Beginning Monday, September 9 through Friday, September 13, Cortney & Matt will take viewers throughout Universal Orlando Resort’s massive landscape showcasing the theme park resort’s most popular attractions, including thrilling rides, food offerings, nightlife vibes and much more. Please note the following Season 6 “Premiere Week” rundown:

MONDAY (Sept. 9 at 11:45 a.m.): Cortney & Matt hit up Jurassic Park at Universal’s Islands of Adventure to check out the Raptor Encounter with the hopes they can survive riding the fastest roller coaster at any Universal theme park in the world, The Velocicoaster.

TUESDAY (Sept. 10 at 11:45 a.m.): Chicago Today explores the crazy fun world of “Minion Land,” plus - Cortney & Matt share helpful tips on the advantages of staying on property when traveling to Universal Orlando Resort.

WEDNESDAY (Sept. 11 at 11:45 a.m.): Cortney & Matt take in the jaw-dropping experience of the “Universal Mega Movie Parade,” celebrating iconic Universal films including E.T., Ghostbusters, Jaws, Back to the Future and many more. After the parade, join them as they skip though Dreamworks Land, the latest addition to the Universal Studios Florida theme park, featuring the best of Shrek, Trolls and Kung Fu Panda.

THURSDAY (Sept. 12 at 11:45 a.m.): Chicago Today turns out the lights and explores Universal Orlando Resort at night. Cortney & Matt visit the theme park’s brand-new nighttime show, “CineSational: A Symphonic Spectacular,” and agree it is a can’t miss. This special evening show also showcases scores and scenes from numerous iconic films, which include 228 dancing fountains and more than 600 drones. In addition, viewers will get a first-hand look at “Hogwarts Always,” the nighttime projection set against the backdrop of Hogwarts Castle.

FRIDAY (Sept. 13 at 11:30 a.m.): Chicago Today closes out Season 6 “Premiere Week” with Cortney & Matt exploring the two Wizarding Worlds of Harry Potter. The duo start off in London at Diagon Alley, then head over to Hogsmeade on the Hogwarts Express to try out the wildly-popular Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure.

As part of Chicago Today’s Season 6 “Premiere Week,” one lucky viewer will win the trip of a lifetime via the “Universal Orlando Chicago Sweepstakes presented by The Great Escape.” Beginning Monday, September 9 through Friday, September 13, Chicago Today viewers can enter the sweepstakes for a chance to win a four-day/three-night stay at Universal Orlando Resorts, including round trip airfare and more. Sweepstakes entry link (including rules) here: Chicago Today has YOUR chance to win a trip to Universal Orlando Resort! – NBC Chicago.

“Chicago Today has been so honored to highlight the very best of the Chicago area for the last five seasons, so we knew we had to say thank you to our viewers in a really big way,” said Julie Maddox, Executive Producer, Chicago Today. “We had so much fun showcasing Universal Orlando Resort and can’t wait for a lucky viewer to be able to spend time there with their family. But don’t worry, as soon as our bags are unpacked, we’ll get back to shining a light on the best there is to do in Chicago for Season 6!”

NOTE: Chicago Today can also be viewed on the NBC 5 Chicago News 24/7 live streaming channel, NBCChicago.com and the NBC Chicago mobile app. The NBC 5 Chicago News live streaming channel is also available for viewing on Peacock, Roku, Samsung TV Plus, Amazon Fire TV, Xumo Play, Google Play, Freevee, TCLtv+ and Local Now. For additional Chicago Today content, including celebrity interviews, lifestyle tips and more, please visit Chicago Today – NBC Chicago.