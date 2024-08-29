Chicago Today has YOUR chance to win a trip to Universal Orlando Resort!

Want a chance to win a trip to Universal Orlando Resort? "Chicago Today" has you covered!

ENTER HERE FOR YOUR CHANCE TO WIN A TRIP TO UNIVERSAL ORLANDO RESORT.

At Universal Orlando Resort, guests can escape into incredibly immersive worlds of action and adventure, where there's always something new to experience.

Are you ready for all the thrills, chills, and excitement? Enter here!

The contest opens at 5 a.m. on Sept. 9 and closes at at 11:59 p.m. Sept. 13.