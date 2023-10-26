Another ‘Chicago PD' star leaving hit show after upcoming season: report

Another major star of the hit NBC series "Chicago P.D." will be leaving the show.

Tracy Spiridakos, who plays main character Hailey Upton, will leave the show after its 11th season, Variety reported, citing multiple sources.

Her departure follows that of fellow cast member and her character's Intelligence partner and husband Jesse Lee Soffer, who played Det. Jay Halstead.

The 11th season of the "One Chicago" staple has been delayed due to recent strikes and no air date has been released. It remains unclear how many episodes Spiridakos will appear in, or if Soffer will make a return prior to her departure.

In announcing his leave from the show last August, Soffer left the door open for a possible return.

“Never say never. I feel so bad for the fans that are like, ‘Is he going to come back?’ ‘What’s he going to do?’ ‘What’s going on with him and Hailey?” he told Variety at the time. “I like to think — and I hope the fans think this too — that he’s just in another country right now, doing what he does best and making the world a safer place. In a family, sometimes somebody moves away or goes to college somewhere else. I still love it. I still love the fans. And I still love Halstead. Halstead’s always going to be in my blood. That’s never going to change.”

Spiridakos has yet to address the news herself.

Spiridakos has been a character on the show since Season 4, becoming a main member of the cast in Season 5 and appearing in fellow "One Chicago" spinoffs "Chicago Med" and "Chicago Fire."

The reason for her departure from the show remains unclear.