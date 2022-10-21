After Leaving Show, ‘Chicago PD' Star Jesse Lee Soffer Will Return in New Role

Jesse Lee Soffer may have left his role in front of the camera for "Chicago P.D.," but it appears he may not be gone from the show forever. The actor is reportedly set to return in a new role for a future episode.

Variety reports Soffer, who played Det. Jay Halstead on the hit NBC show for roughly a decade, will direct Episode 16, which is set to air in 2023.

Soffer confirmed the news in a tweet Thursday.

Soffer's character left the show earlier this month in dramatic fashion, weeks after the actor first revealed the 10th season would be his last.

"For anyone that's ever been a Halstead fan, I just want you to know that I'm grateful," he tweeted on Oct. 5 following his final scene. "Thank you for going on this journey with me. I'm just grateful."

Soffer first announced at the end of August that he would be starring in his final episodes this fall.

"This is sad but true," he wrote. "Just want all the fans to know how grateful I am. You guys are why we do it! It has been an honor. Love you all."

Soffer, who has not yet given a reason for his departure, debuted his character first on "Chicago Fire," before taking on a bigger role with the launch of "Chicago P.D.," part of the "One Chicago" trilogy. He has since appeared in more than 180 episodes, along with some additional episodes of "Chicago Fire" and "Chicago Med."

Soffer's Halstead had been a crucial character since the beginning of "Chicago P.D." He was married to Det. Hailey Upton and served as Sgt. Hank Voight's number two, but a cliffhanger at the end of Season 9 left fans wondering what wouold be next for the duo, and the unit as a whole.

This month, fans got their answer as Halstead ultimately left his role on the famed intelligence unit and accepted a job with the Army in Bolivia, leaving his wife behind.

The series, which debuted its 10th season last month, now heavily features a newly-introduced character, Dante Torres, played by Benjamin Levy Aguilar.

"Chicago P.D." airs at 9 p.m. CT on Wednesdays.