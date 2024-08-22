What time does Kamala Harris speak tonight? Here's how to catch her speech at the DNC

Vice President Kamala Harris will headline the final day of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, but when can viewers expect her speech?

Harris, who became the Democratic Party’s nominee after President Joe Biden dropped out of the race in July, will make her case directly to the American people Thursday, aiming to build on the momentum her campaign has generated in recent weeks.

Here’s what we know about her address.

What time does Harris speak Thursday?

According to the DNC, Harris will be the last speaker of the evening, and she is expected to speak during the 9 p.m. hour.

Her speech is expected to last for approximately 40 minutes, with the celebratory balloon drop to follow, as she’s joined on stage by Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and their families.

Here is the final hour of the convention:

9 p.m.

Actress Eva Longoria

Remarks: Former Illinois Rep. Adam Kinzinger

Remarks: Maya Harris

Remarks: North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper

Remarks: Vice President Kamala Harris

How to Watch the DNC Day 4

Editor's note: NBC Chicago will offer a live feed of evening and primetime speeches each day Monday-Thursday in the player above and on the NBC 5 Chicago News 24/7 streaming channel.

The speeches will also be available on the NBC 5 Chicago News 24/7 Streaming Channel.

Viewers can also expect expanded coverage via Telemundo Chicago and the Telemundo Chicago app.

Streaming times (all times Central):

Thursday: 5:30-10 p.m.

NBC Chicago will also carry primetime DNC coverage featuring the evening’s keynote speakers, interviews with prominent politicians and undecided voters, along with expert analysis previewing November’s presidential election each day of the convention.

The primetime DNC coverage will air live from the United Center beginning at 8 p.m.