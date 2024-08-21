Stephanie Grisham, Trump's former press secretary, delivers speech in support of Harris at DNC

Stephanie Grisham, one of former President Donald Trump's former press secretaries, delivered a passionate speech in support of Vice President Kamala Harris during the second night of the 2024 Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

Grisham, who was Trump's press secretary from July 2019 to April 2020, said she was formerly a "true believer" in Trump, and referenced close ties to the Trump family and holidays spent at the former president's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

The former press secretary said that Trump often disparaged his own supporters behind closed doors, calling them "basement-dwellers."

"When people were dying in the ICU, he was mad that cameras weren't watching him. He has no empathy. No morals. No fidelity to the truth," Grisham said to delegates and party members at the United Center.

Grisham then referenced a text message from former First Lady Melania Trump, which told Grisham "no" to a request to condemn political violence in an official statement following the attacks on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

"I became the first senior staffer to resign that day. I couldn't be part of the insanity any longer," Grisham said.

Grisham closed her remarks by saying she "loves my country more than my party."

"Kamala Harris tells the truth. She respects the American people. And she has my vote," Grisham said.