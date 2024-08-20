2024 DNC
Live Updates

2024 DNC Chicago Night 2 updates: Obama to address convention, roll call to feature surprise guests

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff are also on the docket for the evening

By NBC Chicago Staff

Editor's note: NBC Chicago will offer a live feed of evening and primetime speeches each day Monday-Thursday in the player above and on the NBC 5 Chicago News 24/7 streaming channel. You can also stream the convention on our YouTube channel.

What to Know

As Night 2 of the DNC gets underway, former President Barack Obama and Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker will articulate a vision of their party as a force for economic change.

In addition, a roll call will feature ceremonial support expressed for Vice President Kamala Harris and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, as well as special guests.

Here are the updates from the convention floor.

This article tagged under:

2024 DNC
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us