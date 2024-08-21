‘Kind, not cruel:' Watch JB Pritzker's full DNC speech

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker took center stage at the DNC in Chicago on Tuesday night, praising Vice President Kamala Harris and blasting former President Donald Trump in a fiery address that sought to draw distinctions between Democrats and Republicans.

Pritzker, who was on the short-list of candidates to be Harris’ running mate in the November election and was instrumental in helping steer the DNC to Chicago, took direct aim at Trump’s policies and economic instincts.

“(We strive to be) kind, not cruel. Trump chooses cruelty every time,” he said.

Pritzker praised Harris and the Biden Administration for helping to right the ship amid the COVID pandemic, saying that Trump’s policies helped to exacerbate economic difficulties during his term in office.

“We have a choice, America, between a man who left our country a total mess, and the woman who has spent four years cleaning it up,” he said. “I think it’s time to stop expecting women to clean up messes without the authority and the title to match the job.”

Pritzker also spoke glowingly of Illinois, describing it as a place were “patriotism was forged in frost and fire,” and the backbone of one of the Midwest’s best economies.

“Our love of country has been a tapestry of faith that weaves from Abraham Lincoln uniting a house divided to Barack Obama declaring blue states and red states make one United States,” he said.

He also praised the state’s infrastructure programs, and his administration’s emphasis on cutting taxes for middle class families while offering new programs to help families statewide, including an expanded child tax credit.

He concluded his remarks by saying Harris had earned a promotion to the Oval Office.

“Vice president was a good title for Kamala Harris, but you know an even better one? President of the United States of America,” he said.

The speech was largely seen as Pritzker’s first big moment on the national stage. He has downplayed any sort of presidential aspirations for now, but his status as a potential VP nominee and his regular fundraising trips around the country have kept fueling that speculation.

He will next be up for reelection in 2026, but has not confirmed whether he will seek a third term in office in Illinois.