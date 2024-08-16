See inside the United Center's transformation for the DNC

The United Center's stage was set and the screens were lit on Friday, signaling the near completion of preparations for the Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

Hundreds of balloons hang from the rafters, a first-of-its kind ADA ramp descends from the rear doors and signs with the DNC logo adorn the arena.

"In a few short days, delegates from across the country will come here as people watch around the world, this program come to life on this very stage," United Center CEO Terry Savarise said Thursday as the convention's podium and stage was revealed to reporters.

While the United Center will see the most action during the four-day convention, the city moved full steam ahead with preparations at the other major host site, the McCormick Place.

This year's DNC marks the party's first in-person convention in eight years.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson affirmed the city is ready.

"History will be made in the greatest freaking city of the world, the city of Chicago," he said Thursday.

Do you have questions about the DNC? We've got you covered. From information on potential traffic impacts to planned protests, how to watch and more, we have the answers in a comprehensive guide on NBCChicago.com.

See the United Center's transformation in photos below: