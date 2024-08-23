P!nk joined by daughter in performance on final night of DNC in Chicago

The Democratic National Convention is wrapping up on Thursday evening, with pop singer P!nk performing as part of the festivities headlined by a speech from Vice President Kamala Harris formally accepting the presidential nomination.
P!nk performed her 2017 hit "What About Us," and was joined by her 13-year-old daughter Willow Sage Hart for the performance.
Hart took several lines on her own during the performance, winning emphatic applause from the audience in a moving performance.
The performance was P!nk's first at a DNC, though the singer has been known for supporting Democratic and liberal causes in recent years.
As for Hart, the 13-year-old is no stranger to singing or performing with her mother, already reaching the Billboard charts and previously taking the stage with her mother at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards.
