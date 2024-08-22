Pete Buttigieg DNC speech hits back at Vance, offers vision of hope

Transportation Sec. Pete Buttigieg took his turn at center stage at the DNC Wednesday, not only criticizing the Republican presidential ticket but also offering a vision of hope and optimism for a Harris-Walz administration.

Buttigieg also spoke candidly about his family life and how his experiences have helped form what he called a “better politics.”

“(Republicans are) committing to a concept of campaigning best summed up in one word: darkness. That’s what they are selling. But I just don’t think America is in the market for darkness,” he said.

The former presidential candidate was one of the finalists to be Vice President Kamala Harris’ running mate, and though he wasn’t chosen, he still has been one of the campaign’s most active surrogates, going on Fox News and all other outlets to spread its message.

“I believe in a better politics—one that finds us at our most decent, and open, and brave. And that kind of politics that Kamala Harris and Tim Walz are offering,” he said. “You’ve felt in the last couple of days that kind of politics just feels good to be a part of. There is joy in it, as well as power.”

While his speech was heavy on optimism, he didn’t shy away from criticizing the Republican ticket, specifically Ohio Sen. JD Vance.

“At least Mike Pence was polite. JD Vance is one of those guys who thinks if you don’t live the life he has in mind for you, then you don’t count. Someone who said if you don’t have kids you have “no physical commitment to the future of this country,” he said.

He wrapped things up by calling for leaders who “build bridges” and don’t “ban books,” saying that Harris and Walz represent what American politics is supposed to be.

“This November we get to choose—we get to choose our president we get to choose our policies, but most of all, we can choose a better politics. This is what Kamala Harris and Tim Walz represent,” he said.