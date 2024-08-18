Perimeter enforcement, street closures start as Chicago prepares for DNC

With two days to go until the Democratic National Convention, perimeter enforcements have taken effect for people living and working near the two main sites - the United Center and McCormick Place.

“We’re gonna stock up on groceries tomorrow, gonna try to limit our driving. My wife is going to work from home, so we’re prepared,” said South Loop resident Simeon Tzolov. “We’re gonna hunker down. We’re excited to watch it on TV.”

More streets are closed, traffic is being diverted, and vehicles will be screened at security checkpoints.

“A little bit inconvenience, but it’s all part of the safety measures,” said one resident.

The city is preparing to welcome more than 50,000 visitors. Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker hosted a convention kickoff luncheon Saturday, thanking volunteers and supporters as they continue their party’s mission.

“This is all about launching Kamala Harris and Tim Walz to victory, so in about 81 days we all get to say two words that we’ve been waiting for 248 years to say in this country—madam president,” said Pritzker.

Local, state, and federal agencies have all taken precautions for the four-day convention. Crews have been adding fencing and barricades over the last week.

“We heard Mayor Johnson talking about all the preparations they’ve done,” said Tzolov. “We’re confident the city will keep us safe.”

Over 300 officers from across the state and Milwaukee were deputized Saturday by Chicago Police superintendent Larry Snelling during a training session. While protests are expected, Snelling has expressed confidence in the department's plan to protect residents and visitors.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

“No matter the number of people who show up here in Chicago to protest that they do it peacefully,” he told NBC Chicago's Stefan Holt during a one-on-one interview. “They’re exercising their first amendment rights, but we want them to understand that criminal activity cannot and will not be tolerated in the city.”

Some businesses downtown have boarded up in the event of potential unrest.

Aurelio’s Pizza in the South Loop informed customers in a Facebook post that they plan to close during the DNC, saying the road closures and checkpoints will make it difficult for service.

Starting Sunday, new closures downtown will take effect ahead of the DNC activity.

North Wabash Avenue from East Chestnut to East Delaware Place (through Wednesday, Aug. 21)

East Huron Street from North Michigan Avenue to North Rush Street (through Friday, Aug. 23)

East Chicago Avenue from North Michigan Avenue to North Rush Street (through Friday, Aug. 23)

A protest is scheduled for Sunday night at 6 p.m. According to city officials, protestors will march southbound on Michigan Avenue from Wacker to Ninth Street then east into Grant Park.