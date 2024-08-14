NBC 5, Telemundo Chicago to deliver extensive, weeklong DNC coverage. Here's how to watch

For the first time in 28 years, the Democratic National Convention (DNC) makes its triumphant return to the City of Chicago and NBC 5 Chicago, Telemundo Chicago and NBCU Local Chicago digital properties will deliver round-the-clock, comprehensive, on-site coverage surrounding next week’s highly-anticipated series of events from the United Center beginning Sunday, August 18.

Featuring extensive multiplatform ‘Decision 2024 / Decisión 2024’ DNC coverage via NBC 5 News political reporter Mary Ann Ahern and Noticiero Telemundo Chicago political reporter Iris Berríos, live, on-site editions of NBC 5 News & Noticiero Telemundo Chicago from the United Center, extensive 24/7 digital coverage on the NBC 5 Chicago News live streaming channel & station websites/apps/social portals, plus - the return of NBC 5 Chicago legend Carol Marin for expanded political insight and analysis on NBC 5 News at 6pm, NBCUniversal Local Chicago will be THE local DNC destination for viewers throughout the week.

“Chicago is once again making political history as the host city of the upcoming Democratic National Convention, but this convention is more than just politics for those of us who call Chicago home,” said Sally Ramirez, Senior Vice President of News, NBC Chicago/Telemundo Chicago. “In addition to being on-site at the United Center bringing our audience key takeaways, analysis and perspective from our roster of political experts, we’ll also help our viewers navigate through the convention’s day-to-day impact and provide them with the necessary information to help guide them through this massive city event.”

Please note the following details surrounding NBCU Local Chicago’s comprehensive, multiplatform coverage of the 2024 Democratic National Convention beginning this Sunday, August 18:

MARY ANN AHERN / IRIS BERRÍOS – NBC 5 CHICAGO / TELEMUNDO CHICAGO’S POLITICAL EXPERTS

Beginning Sunday, August 18 and throughout the entirety of the convention, NBC 5 Chicago and Telemundo Chicago’s extensive DNC Week coverage will feature NBC 5 News political reporter Mary Ann Ahern and Noticiero Telemundo Chicago political reporter Iris Berríos providing viewers with expert coverage on the very latest DNC news and highlights from the United Center. In addition to numerous special guest interviews and expert analysis throughout the week, Ahern & Berríos will also provide viewers with a local perspective surrounding the convention’s most talked about moments.

CAROL MARIN RETURNS TO NBC 5 CHICAGO FOR EXPANDED DNC ANALYSIS

NBC Chicagolegend Carol Marin will reunite with longtime colleague Mary Ann Ahern on special editions of NBC 5 News at 6pm throughout DNC Week live from the United Center. Beginning Monday, August 19 through Thursday, August 22, Marin and Ahern will take a deep dive on the day’s hottest topics on special segments entitled, “The Brief,” which will also feature live interviews with local politicians and political analysts for additional perspective on the day’s topline events and speakers.

NOTE: Illinois Governor JB Pritzker is scheduled to join Ahern & Marin for a special live interview on NBC 5 News at 6pm on Thursday, August 22.

NBC 5 NEWS / NOTICIERO TELEMUNDO CHICAGO – LIVE FROM THE UNITED CENTER

With its prominent, lower suite level location at the United Center, NBC 5 News & Noticiero Telemundo Chicago will be delivering its newscasts on-site throughout DNC Week. In addition, both newscasts will also utilize regular studio presence to deliver additional news of the day items, along with weather and sports reports. Please note the following DNC Week on-site/studio news coverage details for NBC 5 and Telemundo Chicago:

NBC 5 News :

Sunday, Aug 18 ( 5pm & 10pm ) : Allison Rosati & Stefan Holt (anchors, United Center), Mary Ann Ahern (political reporter, United Center), Natalie Martinez (anchor, NBC 5 studio), Pete Sack (weather, NBC 5 studio), Ruthie Polinsky (sports/5pm, NBC 5 studio)

: & (anchors, United Center), (political reporter, United Center), (anchor, NBC 5 studio), (weather, NBC 5 studio), (sports/5pm, NBC 5 studio) Monday, Aug 19 – Thursday, Aug 22 ( 4pm, 5pm, 6pm & 10pm ): Allison Rosati & Stefan Holt (anchors, United Center), Mary Ann Ahern (political reporter, United Center), Carol Marin (political analyst/6pm, United Center), Marion Brooks & Alex Maragos (anchors, NBC 5 studio), Brant Miller (weather/5,6,10pm, NBC 5 studio), Iisha Scott (weather/4pm, NBC 5 studio), Leila Rahimi (sports/5,6,10pm, NBC 5 studio)

Monday, Aug 19 – Thursday, Aug 22 ( 11am ): Marion Brooks (anchor, Mon & Wed: United Center - Tue & Thu: NBC 5 studio), Alex Maragos (anchor, Tue & Thu: United Center - Mon & Wed: NBC 5 studio), Sandra Torres (reporter, United Center), Iisha Scott (weather, NBC 5 studio), Kye Martin (traffic, NBC 5 studio)

Monday, Aug 19 – Thursday, Aug 22 ( 4-6am + 7am live stream exclusive ): Michelle Relerford (anchor, United Center), Evrod Cassimy (anchor, NBC 5 studio), Sandra Torres (reporter, United Center), Alicia Roman (weather, NBC 5 studio), Kye Martin (traffic, NBC 5 studio)

Noticiero Telemundo Chicago :

Sunday, Aug 18 ( 5pm & 10pm ) : Iris Berríos (political reporter, United Center), Jorge DeSantiago (anchor, Telemundo studio), Juliet Perdigón (weather, Telemundo studio), Héctor Lozano (sports, Telemundo studio)

: (political reporter, United Center), (anchor, Telemundo studio), (weather, Telemundo studio), (sports, Telemundo studio) Monday, Aug 19 – Thursday, Aug 22 ( 10pm ) : Alfonso Gutiérrez (anchor, United Center), Iris Berríos (political reporter, United Center), Zully Ramírez (anchor, Telemundo studio), Maricela Vázquez (weather, Telemundo studio), Héctor Lozano (sports, Telemundo studio)

: (anchor, United Center), (political reporter, United Center), (anchor, Telemundo studio), (weather, Telemundo studio), (sports, Telemundo studio) Monday, Aug 19 – Thursday, Aug 22 ( 4pm & 5pm ) : Zully Ramírez & Mariana Reyes (anchors, United Center), Iris Berríos (political reporter, United Center), Hernán Fr atto (anchor, Telemundo studio), Maricela Vázquez (weather, Telemundo studio), Héctor Lozano (sports, Telemundo studio)

: & (anchors, United Center), (political reporter, United Center), (anchor, Telemundo studio), (weather, Telemundo studio), (sports, Telemundo studio) Monday, Aug 19 – Thursday, Aug 22 ( 11am ): Hernán Fratto (anchor, United Center), Mariana Reyes (anchor, Telemundo studio), Juliet Perdigón (weather, Telemundo studio)

NOTE: Among Iris Berríos’ scheduled interviews during DNC Week include discussions with Illinois Reps. Jesús “Chuy” García & Delia Ramírez, Comptroller Susana Mendoza and Domingo García, President, League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC).

In addition to providing viewers with the latest daily DNC breaking news, interviews, analysis and event highlights, NBC 5 News and Noticiero Telemundo Chicago will also provide extensive coverage of the events happening “outside” of the UC and throughout the city.

Viewers can also look forward to special Investigates / Investiga segments via Bennett Haeberle and Alfonso Gutiérrez on DNC safety measures and the effectiveness of security surrounding the convention, along with special DNC-focused “Only in Chicago” / “Solo en Chicago” segments provided by Lexi Sutter & Alfonso Gutiérrez, plus - the latest traffic updates/next-day previews via NBC 5’s Kye Martin.

LIVE CONVENTION NIGHT PRIMETIME COVERAGE – NBC 5 CHICAGO

NBC 5 Chicago will carry NBC News’ live Monday-Thursday primetime DNC event coverage featuring the evening’s keynote speakers, interviews with prominent politicians & undecided voters, along with expert analysis previewing November’s Presidential Election. Live primetime DNC coverage from the United Center will air on the following dates/times: Mon, Aug 19 (9:00 PM) – Tue, Aug 20 (9:00 PM) – Wed, Aug 21 (8:00 PM) – Thu, Aug 22 (8:00 PM).

MARY ANN AHERN – SPECIAL GUEST PANELIST ON “MEET THE PRESS” THIS SUNDAY

In advance of her nonstop schedule covering DNC Week for NBC 5 Chicago, Mary Ann Ahern will first be in the “national” spotlight as a special guest panelist on television’s longest running show, Meet the Press. Ahern and other prominent panelists will join host Kristen Welker with an in-depth preview of the upcoming convention. Ahern will also provide local insight on how Chicago is preparing for the DNC and much more. Chicago viewers can catch Ahern on Meet the Press this Sunday, August 18 at 9:00 AM CT on NBC 5 Chicago .

EXPANDED 24/7 CONVENTION DIGITAL/SOCIAL COVERAGE

The NBC 5 Chicago News 24/7 streaming channel will provide viewers with the best seat in the house with a live, uninterrupted feed of the DNC’s top keynote speakers (Aug. 19-22, beginning at 5:30 PM CT). In addition, viewers can also access expanded, up-to-the-minute convention coverage via NBCChicago.com, TelemundoChicago.com and their respective mobile apps, which will include the following highlights:

Live blog coverage & instant reaction throughout the day/evening covering keynote speeches and the day’s top convention headlines/moments.

throughout the day/evening covering keynote speeches and the day’s top convention headlines/moments. Breaking news reports and top convention video highlights.

and top convention video highlights. “Push alerts” delivering instant DNC breaking news, video highlights & more.

delivering instant DNC breaking news, video highlights & more. DNC daily schedule of events & “what to expect” information.

of events & “what to expect” information. Topline “talkers” of the day driven by audience interest.

of the day driven by audience interest. Full keynote speeches / highlights available for viewing on YouTube via NBC Chicago (NBC Chicago - YouTube), Telemundo Chicago (Telemundo Chicago - YouTube) and station social media accounts.

NOTE: The NBC 5 Chicago News live streaming channel is also available for viewing on Peacock, Roku, Samsung TV Plus, Amazon Fire TV, Xumo Play, Google Play, Freevee, TCLtv+ and Local Now.

In addition to NBCU Local Chicago’s dedicated digital team, reporters Mary Ann Ahern, Iris Berríos and NBC 5 Chicago political producer Rose Schmidt will collectively deliver expanded “Sights & Sounds” social media coverage from the United Center, along with topical “explainers” throughout convention week via X (Twitter)(@nbcchicago) & @TelemundoCHI),TikTok (@nbcchicago & @telemundochicago44), Facebook (@nbcchicago & @telemundochicago) and Instagram (@nbcchicago & @telemundochicago).