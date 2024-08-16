How to watch the DNC live in Chicago: Timing, streaming, TV channel and more

The Democratic National Convention won't be open to the general public, but that doesn't mean you can't watch it all happen live from inside the United Center and McCormick Place in Chicago.

The four-day event is set to see notable speakers, including former President Barack Obama, President Joe Biden, Vice President and Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris, vice presidential nominee Tim Walz and many others. There are also a number of rumored celebrity appearances expected.

Outside the venues, large crowds are anticipated, with protests planned at several locations in the city.

NBC Chicago will take you front and center for all of the speeches and inside happenings with live, unfiltered footage throughout the event, as well as live coverage of what unfolds outside.

Here's how to watch the DNC live in the city, whether on streaming or on television:

When is the DNC?

The DNC will take place from Aug. 19-22.

What time is the DNC?

Primetime convention programming will begin at the United Center in Chicago from 5:30-10 p.m. CT on Monday and 6-10 p.m. CT on Tuesday through Thursday.

The full schedule of events, however, can be found here.

How can you stream it live?

The NBC 5 Chicago News 24/7 streaming channel will provide viewers with a live, uninterrupted feed of the DNC’s keynote speakers. The feed will stream each day of the convention starting at 5:30 p.m. CT and continuing until the end of the event.

Watch live in the player above or on Peacock, Roku, Samsung TV Plus, Amazon Fire TV, Xumo Play, Google Play, Freevee, TCLtv+ and Local Now. Details on how to watch can be found here.

The DNC will also offer an official live stream at DemConvention.com.

How to watch on television

NBC Chicago will carry primetime DNC coverage featuring the evening’s keynote speakers, interviews with prominent politicians and undecided voters, along with expert analysis previewing November’s presidential election each day of the convention.

The primetime DNC coverage will air live from the United Center on the following dates/times:

Aug. 19 at 9 p.m.

Aug. 20 at 9 p.m.

Aug. 21 at 8 p.m.

Aug. 22 at 8 p.m.

Beginning Sunday, August 18 and throughout the entirety of the convention, NBC 5 Chicago and Telemundo Chicago’s extensive DNC Week coverage will feature NBC 5 News political reporter Mary Ann Ahern and Noticiero Telemundo Chicago political reporter Iris Berríos providing viewers with expert coverage on the very latest DNC news and highlights from the United Center. In addition to numerous special guest interviews and expert analysis throughout the week, Ahern and Berríos will also provide viewers with a local perspective surrounding the convention’s most talked about moments.

In addition, NBC Chicago legend Carol Marin will reunite with longtime colleague Mary Ann Ahern on special editions of NBC 5 News at 6 p.m. throughout DNC Week live from the United Center.

Beginning Aug. 19 through Aug. 22, Marin and Ahern will take a deep dive on the day’s hottest topics on special segments entitled, “The Brief,” which will also feature live interviews with local politicians and political analysts for additional perspective on the day’s topline events and speakers. Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker is scheduled to join Ahern and Marin for a special live interview on Aug. 22.