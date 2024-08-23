2024 DNC

Here's how soon DNC street closures will reopen

NBC Universal, Inc.

The DNC has wrapped up in Chicago, and city officials are already hard at work disassembling security fencing and reopening streets around convention venues.

According to the city’s Office of Emergency Management and Communications, work has already begun on taking down fencing around McCormick Place, and streets are scheduled to begin reopening by Friday morning.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Things around the United Center will take slightly longer, with takedown of fencing beginning Friday and street closures beginning over the weekend.

Here’s how the reopening will proceed.

McCormick Place

Thursday –

Fencing takedown begins at approximately 6 p.m.

Local

2024 DNC 49 mins ago

Re-watch Vice President Kamala Harris' DNC acceptance speech

2024 DNC 2 hours ago

A look at Vice President Harris' Illinois ties as she mentions the state in DNC acceptance speech

Friday –

3 p.m. All major intersections are expected to be reopened by this time, as will the off-ramp from Interstate 55.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Sunday –

Cermak will be clear between Michigan and Indiana by 6 a.m.

All streets are expected to be reopened by 8 a.m.

Monday –

All assets are expected to be removed from around McCormick Place by 6 a.m.

On Thursday at the DNC, Kamala Harris officially accepts the Democratic Party's nomination

United Center

Friday –

Takedown of fencing begins at approximately 1 a.m.

Saturday –

Damen, Wood and Adams are all expected to be fully reopened, and most major intersections are expected to be cleared for traffic by noon.

Sunday –

All streets are expected to be opened by the end of the day.

Monday –

All assets are expected to be removed from around the convention site.

Additional information can be found on OEMC’s website.

This article tagged under:

2024 DNC
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us