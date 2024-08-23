The DNC has wrapped up in Chicago, and city officials are already hard at work disassembling security fencing and reopening streets around convention venues.

According to the city’s Office of Emergency Management and Communications, work has already begun on taking down fencing around McCormick Place, and streets are scheduled to begin reopening by Friday morning.

Things around the United Center will take slightly longer, with takedown of fencing beginning Friday and street closures beginning over the weekend.

Here’s how the reopening will proceed.

McCormick Place

Thursday –

Fencing takedown begins at approximately 6 p.m.

Friday –

3 p.m. All major intersections are expected to be reopened by this time, as will the off-ramp from Interstate 55.

Sunday –

Cermak will be clear between Michigan and Indiana by 6 a.m.

All streets are expected to be reopened by 8 a.m.

Monday –

All assets are expected to be removed from around McCormick Place by 6 a.m.

United Center

Friday –

Takedown of fencing begins at approximately 1 a.m.

Saturday –

Damen, Wood and Adams are all expected to be fully reopened, and most major intersections are expected to be cleared for traffic by noon.

Sunday –

All streets are expected to be opened by the end of the day.

Monday –

All assets are expected to be removed from around the convention site.

Additional information can be found on OEMC’s website.