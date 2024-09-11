Chicago's Wieners Circle targets Trump's ‘eating dogs' comment in new sign after presidential debate

Chicago's Wieners Circle has been known to wade into political controversies time and time again, and former President Donald Trump's comments during Tuesday's presidential debate became their latest target.

Trump amplified false rumors that Haitian immigrants in Ohio were abducting and eating pets, a claim officials say they've found no evidence to substantiate. During the debate with Vice President Kamala Harris, Trump specifically mentioned Springfield, Ohio, the town at the center of the claims, saying that immigrants were taking over the city.

“They’re eating the dogs. They’re eating the cats. They’re eating the pets of the people that live there,” he said.

Harris called Trump “extreme” and laughed after his comment. Debate moderators pointed out that city officials have said the claims are not true.

On Wednesday, the infamously snarky Wieners Circle posted a sign that read "immigrants eat our dogs."

"Te gustan los perros caliente? Venga aqui. No gatos! #presidentialdebate," the hot dog stand wrote.

Trump's comments echoed claims made by his campaign, including his running mate, Ohio Sen. JD Vance, and other Republicans. The claims attracted attention this week when Vance posted on social media that his office has “received many inquiries” about Haitian migrants abducting pets. Vance acknowledged Tuesday it was possible “all of these rumors will turn out to be false.”

Officials have said there have been no credible or detailed reports about the claims, even as Trump and his allies use them to amplify racist stereotypes about Black and brown immigrants.

While president, Trump questioned why the U.S. would accept people from “s—-hole” countries such as Haiti and some in Africa. His 2024 campaign has focused heavily on illegal immigration, often referencing in his speeches crimes committed by migrants. He argues immigrants are responsible for driving up crime and drug abuse in the United States and taking resources from American citizens.

It's not the first time the hot dog stand has thrown shade at Trump with their sign.

During the Democratic National Convention, the restaurant posted it was serving "Trump footlongs" that were 3 inches in size.