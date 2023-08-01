Parents be warned: scammers out in full force as students prepare to head back to school

With back-to-school shopping underway, the Better Business Bureau is warning parents about scammers and imposters, banking on families looking for school supply deals.

Back-to-school shopping is expected to reach a record level this year, according to the National Retail Federation (NRF.) It estimates shoppers are expected to spend an average of $890 per family with children in elementary through high school levels.

Spending for families with college-age students is pegged at $1,367, the NRF estimates.

Illinois is not offering reduced sales tax on school-related items this year, and advocates say scammers are betting that parents will be looking for deals, anywhere they can find them.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Thomas Johnson, vice president of BBB’s Public and Board Relations tells NBC 5 Responds scammers are using a wide variety of ways to try and steal personal information, and money.

“[Scammers] capitalize on a couple of things now,” Johnson explained. “They used to just take people's money but now they’ll have pop-up ads, emails, texts with really low prices because they not only want to steal your money, they want your information.”

When shopping for the expensive equipment, the BBB recommends parents check with their student’s school to make sure any purchase meets the technical requirements.

Parents should also research the product’s warranties and compare the prices from various stores for the best deal, the BBB says, and stick to businesses that are familiar and trustworthy to ensure good quality and good customer service.

“One of the things we urge people to do is do your research,” Johnson told NBC 5. “Make sure you’re dealing with a good company.”

Despite its conveniences, the BBB said shopping online for supplies comes with higher risks.

Johnson said consumers should also be wary of “clickbait” ads, even if the ads are for products the consumer recently searched for online. Scammers may be trying to drive victims to websites designed to steal their information in a phishing scheme.

When visiting a website, consumers should always ensure the site’s security by making sure the website’s URL starts with “HTTPS,” and has a “lock” symbol on or near the address bar at the top of your screen.

Students can help parents too by shopping with them and asking around for student discounts.

Some companies offer discounts when being presented with a student ID or an email address ending in “.edu.” Johnson said now more than ever, parents need to be on-guard.

“Sometimes the lowest prices can be the most expensive mistake,” Johnson said.

Have a consumer complaint? Call 1-844-NBC-RESP or click here to let us know, so we can help.