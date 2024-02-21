Company behind the viral Stanley Tumbler faces several lawsuits over lead exposure

The company behind the viral Stanley Tumbler Quencher is facing several new lawsuits after many consumers were shocked last month to learn there is lead in the tumblers.

The controversy started on social media with customers using at-home lead tests to see if their Stanley's contain lead. Many were surprised to find out they do.

The company behind the Stanley tumblers says underneath the insulation at the bottom of each tumbler is a pellet that contains lead, but they say the potential for exposure to a user is minimal.



Now, there are currently several lawsuits filed against the company in Washington, Nevada and California. The lawsuits allege if the cups are damaged or worn out, the vacuum seal could break and expose the user to lead.

They also say the company misled customers by not warning them about the potential exposure in the first place and seeks reimbursement for consumers.

Experts in public and environmental health have told NBC that the odds of serious lead exposure from these tumblers are extremely low.

The company, meantime, says if the cup is broken or damaged, that would be covered by the company’s lifetime warranty.

NBC Chicago reached out to the company behind the viral product, but we have yet to hear back.