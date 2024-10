While Chicago Bears players landed in London Tuesday ahead of their Sunday game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, their opponents weren't as lucky to get out early.

The Jacksonville Jaguars plan to arrive to London later than expected Friday because of Hurricane Milton, which made landfall in Siesta Key Wednesday, the team confirmed ahead of the game.

A team spokesperson said on Thursday that the team’s departure time has been “slightly” delayed.

For their London games, the Jaguars regularly depart on Thursday night and arrive Friday morning.

The NFL said in a statement that, “No changes are expected to Sunday’s schedule.”

The Jaguars have played in London 11 times. For the Bears', Sunday's game marks the fourth time Chicago plays across the pond. They faced the Cowboys in a preseason game there in 1986, and played regular-season games against the Buccaneers in 2011 and Raiders in 2019.

Bears vs. Jaguars: Battle of the QBs

Sunday's Bears London game will feature a battle of two No. 1 picks in the NFL draft. Caleb Williams' NFL career is just getting started in Chicago, while Trevor Lawrence has hit a major bump in the road in Jacksonville with the Jags winning their first game on Sunday after starting 0-4.

Williams and the Bears are on the rise after the rookie played his best game of the season in Week 5. Chicago is 3-2 after a decisive 36-10 win over the Carolina Panthers.

Lawrence and the Jaguars are finally in the win column after narrowly defeating the Indianapolis Colts 37-34 on a late field goal. While the win will temporarily silence the critics, they'll be in the spotlight in standalone games the next two weeks.

Here's all the info ahead of Sunday's Bears-Jaguars game:

When, what time is the Bears London game?

The Jaguars and Bears will face off in London on Sunday, Oct. 13. Kickoff is set for 8:30 a.m. CT.

Where is the Bears London game being played?

Jaguars-Bears will be held at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, home of the English Premier League club Tottenham.

This game will mark the Jags' 12th game in London and third at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The Bears, meanwhile, are playing in the city for the third time and making their second trip to the venue.

What's the time difference between London and the US?

London is five hours ahead of Eastern Time in the U.S., meaning kickoff will take place 2:30 p.m. local London time.

Who's the home team in Jaguars vs. Bears?

The Bears will serve as the "home team" against the Jaguars.

What TV channel is the Jaguars vs. Bears London game on?

Jaguars-Bears will air on NFL Network.

How to stream the Jaguars vs. Bears London game live online

The game will also be available to stream on NFL.com and the NFL app.

How many NFL London games are there this season?

Jaguars-Bears will be the NFL's second of three London games in 2024.

The Vikings defeated the Jets in Week 5 to kick off the slate, but now it's Jacksonville's turn to take over. The Jaguars will stay in the British capital for another week and will battle the New England Patriots at Wembley Stadium in Week 7.

After that, the NFL will round out its 2024 international schedule with a Week 10 tilt between the New York Giants and Carolina Panthers in Munich, Germany.