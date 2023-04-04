Chicago Mayoral Election 2023

Live Election Results for Chicago Mayor, Aldermanic Runoff Races

As the polls close at 7 p.m., NBC Chicago will begin reporting live vote totals from election officials

Once polls close in Chicago Tuesday evening, vote totals are expected to begin rolling in, giving residents and the country the first look at what could be in store in a hotly contested race for mayor.

Head to the link below to go to the NBC Chicago election results page.

To help viewers navigate Chicago Election Night and keep track of the mayoral race and aldermanic faceoffs, NBC Chicago will also offer special election coverage beginning at 7 p.m. Tuesday on our 24/7 streaming channel and NBCChicago.com.

The special coverage will stream from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on NBC Chicago News on Peacock, Roku, Samsung TV Plus and Xumo, as well as right here at the top of this page and on the NBC Chicago app.

The coverage features NBC 5 anchor Marion Brooks and NBC 5 political reporter Mary Ann Ahern in conversation with a series of experts and guests as votes roll in.

See instructions for how to watch here.

In addition, viewers can track updates all night long on NBCChicago.com and get breaking news push notifications sent straight to their phone.

